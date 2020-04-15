Lady Gaga sends a message to Emmanuel Macaron

While 55% of the French believe that the government has not taken the measure of the severity of the situation, and that 79 % consider that it does not know where he is going, according to a survey conducted by The World, the singer interplanetary Lady Gaga seems to share the same opinion. She has indeed posted on his Twitter account on Monday, 13 April, a message, speaking directly to the president of the Republic French, Emmanuel Macron : “President Emmanuel Macron, the last year you have shown your leadership in the fight against the pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against the Covid-19, with the UN, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi [l’Alliance pour le vaccin]. We are all in the same situation as citizens of the world.”

In this tweet, the interpreter of “Bad Romance” refers to the month of June last, when Emmanuel Macron had called for an end to $ 13 billion to the international community to combat diseases such as aids or tuberculosis. It therefore hopes that the president of the Republic renews its positions in the past year, and act accordingly.

President @EmmanuelMacron — last year you showed your leadership in the fight against pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against #COVID19 through the @A, @CEPIvaccines & @Gavi. We’re all in this together as #GlobalCitizens. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2020

The singer is very involved in this cause

This is not the first time that Lady Gaga spoke about the coronavirus. She is also very involved in this fight. On the 6th of April last, during a speech held in videoconference with the World Health Organization, the singer of 34 years announced that it had raised $ 35 million for the fight against the Covid19.

Lady Gaga does not stop there since the 18th of April she will participate in a show orchestrated by Jimmy Fallon to support all hospital staff. It will be broadcast on the networks american channels like ABC and NBC.