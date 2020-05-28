Lady Gaga, sexting, story, or covid come in the Petit Robert, 2021

Proof that our language is very much alive, each year new words enter the dictionary. The Parisien/today in France unveiled Thursday, the year 2021 of the Petit Robert which will be in bookstores on June 4.

Covid, patient zero, herd immunity

With the health crisis, in a few weeks, our language has evolved considerably. The words “Covid”, “_déconfinement_”, “gestebarrière”, “patient zero” or “herd immunity” are already in the new digital edition of the Petit Robert, 2021, but not yet in the paper version. It has been “sent to the printer in mid-February” specifies the editorial director Marie-Hélène Drivaud in le Parisien/today in France. On the other hand the advisor editorial Alain Rey says to the daily that he hoped that the neologism reconfinement “will not use”.

Sexto, mytho, story

Out of the context of the pandemic, the Petit Robert is also enter the words very used by the younger generation as “mytho“(diminutive of mythomaniac), “sexto“(texting of a sexual nature) ,“story” (video or image ephemeral published on the social network) or “cloud” (document storage online). As many terms from the digital world that hate the victims of”illectronisme”.

Collapsologie, pansexuel

The new edition of the dictionary is also interested in the evolution of mentalities with the “collapsologie” gathering together those who fear an impending environmental collapse associated with the collapse of the industrial civilization. It is a question also of the evolution of morals in inducting “pansexuel” – designating the attraction of sentimental or sexual, which is not limited to one sex or to one gender in particular – and “polyamour” – the fact of having several romantic relationships in parallel, with the consent of each partner.

Mocktail, mochi, iftar

To follow the evolution of our gastronomic tastes the dictionary is yet to come “mocktail” which means cocktail without alcohol ,“iftar”– the meal after the fasting day during ramadan), the “mochi” – the pastry japanese in the form of a ball of dough of glutinous rice, the “crémet” – a specialty milk cream, the “dal” or “dhal” – an indian dish made from lentils and vegetables.

Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Boris Johnson

Many celebrities are also included in the Robert illustrated by 2021 as the female vocalists american Lady Gaga and Beyoncethe young activist for the climate Greta Thunbergbritish Prime minister Boris Johnsonthe browser François Gabartthe director Jean-Jacques Annaud or the cartoonist Riss.