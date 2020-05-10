Lady Gaga : She already sees mom and said with conviction !

Lady Gaga has accepted the invitation of the make-up artist Nikkie to come test on it the products of the popstar. It is on the Youtube channel NikkieTutorials that was broadcast this interview, and it had all the air of a day cocooning and confidences between friends !

The youtubeuse Nikkie, of course, asked questions about the new brand of cosmetics from Lady Gaga, “the Haus Laboratories”, while the make-up of its products. But she also used this moment conducive to the confidence to get the singer to deliver.

And in terms of tidbits, Lady Gaga has said they want children in the next ten years. Although it was not necessarily an idea of the father, and even if the range seems wide, there is no doubt that this information of the utmost importance, delivered with conviction, will delight his fans, because one thing is for sure : the eccentric Lady Gaga feels ready to be a mum !