Lady Gaga speaks out about his depression

Lady Gaga is preparing to return to us with a new album – Chromatica. Worn by the very effective Stupid Lovethis album seems to embrace the pop of Lady Gaga that we love so much. Chaining interviews, the interpreter of Shallow continues to ensure the promotion of his album -and this, despite the circumstances. In an interview with Paper Magazinethe artist is entrusted on his depression.

You may know, Lady Gaga est fibromyalgia – disease that associates chronic pain for years, fatigue, unjustified, and sleep disorders. The pain is such that sometimes, the singer is “unable to [se] up from the sofa “. Looking back on this difficult episode, Lady Gaga does not minimize the role of BloodPop : “He told me : “Go, let’s do y. We are going to make music”. And me I started to cry and release my anger because of the pain or the depression from which I suffer. I started the day by being so bad and I was finishing dancing, and to practice my movements in front of the mirror singing at the top of your lungs. Every day was a rewarding experience, but it happens every day “

Lady Gaga is back on her depression

With this album, Lady Gaga has given a mission to dance the world : “I will do everything in my power to make them dance and smile to the world “, she adds. ” I am in clinical depression. There is something going on in my brain where the dopamine and serotonin do not fire in the same way, and I can’t get there. If someone says : “Go, be just happy,” I say to myself : “You, be happy ! Let me relax and be happy is not so simple” “.

Chromatica will be a pop album and dancing, an album “which will force the people to rejoice even in the midst of the most sad”. Lady Gaga has tapped into her darkness to give us light and we can’t wait.