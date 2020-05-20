Lady Gaga speaks out on the terrible period during which she shot A Star is Born

These recent years have been more than challenging for Lady Gaga ! Whereas its role in A Star is Born just bring him a slew of awards and a new status as an actress recognized, the singer has entrusted to your care in this difficult time. Far from living a dream life as the imagine millions of fans, the interpreter of Bad Romance confessed to being on the verge of cracking psychologically when she turned the full-length film A Star is Born and she recorded the soundtrack at the same time. And if today, it has decided to take the time for it, it has not always been the case. Far from it.

Remember the years that preceded the success of A Star is Born. In addition to her show in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga was also produced in front of more than 100 million viewers during the halftime of the Superbowl, at the same time as a world tour and the release of Joanne, his last solo album. “When I was doing the Joanne Tower [il y a deux ans]I was touring since the age of 22 years. I had just done the Super Bowl Show, Coachella, A Star Is Born. I have really started to crack” confirms the artist of 33 years at Allure magazine.

Only here, at the time, everyone seemed to ignore the fact that the singer successfully managed all at once. A huge workload that, even for such a hard worker, and has proved to become too important. “I was doing the show, and then I took a plane, I was going to be in another country or another state, I went down, I drove 40 minutes to the hotel, I was going to sleep, I woke up, I was doing another show. I had some dizziness.” admitted it recently in an interview with truth. While rumors are already talking about a new solo album, we just hope that Lady Gaga will have taken the time to rest… For we return as quickly as possible in full form.