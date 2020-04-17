Lady Gaga speaks to Macron… – Hit West

Shortly before the President’s speech Monday, announcing the end of the confinement on the 11th of may in France, the singer Lady Gaga has called upon the president. The american star wants to get involved more in the fight against the Covid-19.

President @EmmanuelMacron — last year you showed your leadership in the fight against pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against #COVID19 through the @A, @CEPIvaccines & @Gavi. We’re all in this together as #GlobalCitizens. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2020

“The last year you have shown your leadership in the fight against the pandemics… We need you … We are all together as a #citoyensdumonde”wrote Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga, a singer engaged

Lady Gaga is organising with the association’s Global Citizen a benefit concert this Saturday. The “One World : Together at home” will help raise funds. The show will be presented by facilitators stars US (Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert), and many celebrities have agreed to participate as Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Elton John, Billie EIlish, Celine Dion, and also the nantes Christine & the Queens ! All the artists will perform from their place of confinement.

$ 35 million already collected

Lady Gaga and Global Citizen have already raised $ 35 million for the benefit of the world health Organization. The big night will be broadcast on the website of France TV 21 hours to 2 hours in the morning, and then on France 2 between 2 and 4 hours. Other media TV planning to broadcast this concert across the world.