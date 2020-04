From their lounges, their rooms or their gardens, american singers, English, French, Italian and chinese have interpreted their most beautiful songs and standards of the anglo-saxon culture. Lady Gaga to Stevie Wonder, via Elton John, Lizzo and Billie Eilish, here are the best moments of the event.

Stevie Wonder – Lean On Me & Love’s In Need of Love Today

Read more on BFMTV.com

“data-reactid=”38″>Read more on BFMTV.com

Has to read also