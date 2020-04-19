Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo… the most beautiful moments of the ” One World: Together at Home “

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, for eight hours, more than 70 artists paraded in front of the eyes of millions of viewers during the benefit concert virtual One World: Together at Home (“One world: together in the house”), co-hosted by Lady Gaga in the framework of the fight against the sars coronavirus.

From their lounges, their rooms or their gardens, american singers, English, French, Italian and chinese have interpreted their most beautiful songs and standards of the anglo-saxon culture. Lady Gaga to Stevie Wonder, via Elton John, Lizzo and Billie Eilish, here are the best moments of the event.

After a pre-show which lasted for about six hours, Lady Gaga is the first artist to be open to his benefit concert, broadcast from 2h to 4h in the morning (French time), in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the same time the american networks ABC, CBS and NBC, on France 2, and on the social networks. The american singer has taken over the american standard Smile Nat King Cole.

Stevie Wonder – Lean On Me & Love’s In Need of Love Today

The monster of the soul Stevie Wonder has paid tribute to Bill Withers, death at the age of 81 on march 30th, taking its title Lean On Me, before playing his own song Love’s In Need of Love. “During this difficult period, we must be able to rely on each other”, he emphasized with emotion.

Elton John – I’m Still Standing

The british singer Elton John, introduced by David and Victoria Beckham, has returned to his hymn, full of optimism I’m Still Standingin order to pay tribute “to all those who work in front-line, 24 hours on 24, 7 days on 7”. “Thank you for your knowledge, your love, your care and humanity”, he added.

Lizzo – A Change is Gonna Come

The american singer Lizzo has taken over, in a refined version, the emblem of the civil rights movement in the United States, A Change is Gonna Comereleased by Sam Cooke in 1964.

Taylor Swift – Soon You’ll Get Better

During the One World: Together at HomeTaylor Swift has taken over, at the piano, a song after her last album Loverentitled Soon You’ll Get Better. A ballad poignant where she refers to the cancer against which beats his mother for several years.

The youngest of the event, Billie Eilish, was chosen to take the piece Sunny Bobby Hebb, a song “dear to his heart” that “made him well”.

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lang Lang – The Prayer

Finally, the benefit concert virtual is ended with the song The Prayer, Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli, who joined Lady Gaga, John Legend and Lang Lang at the piano.