Lady Gaga: ‘Stupid Love’ was born while she was working on the soundtrack to ‘A Star Is Born’

Following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being asphyxiated by a police officer knelt on his neck, the protests have emerged across the United States in recent days, and many public figures were keen to share their support.

Among them, the presenter James Corden who began his show, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” expressing his sadness about the death of George Floyd and wished to raise public awareness about the systemic racism that has already taken the lives of many Black americans these past few years.

The facilitator has brought tears to my eyes when Reggie Watts, a musician present on the plateau of the show, shared his own experience, declaring: “I’ve had the chance to grow up in a place where I was pretty protected by my parents for the racism that prevailed in my neighborhood. My mother was not afraid to defend themselves and confront the people who insulted me because of my difference. So I’m grateful for the fact that my parents and my father fought for my life to be as normal as possible and I grow myself as a human being rather than a segment of the demographic. My father grew up in the Midwest, and participated in the Vietnam war, and he was not able to find job when leaving the armed because he was Black. The economy was at its lowest, therefore, it had to re-enlist and was sent to Vietnam again. When my parents were married, their marriage was not recognized by the United States because of laws that prohibited marriages between people of different races.”

With tears in her eyes, Reggie continued: “there is a story experienced by the Black community in the Midwest which I don’t talk about it much because it contains a lot of pain and emotion. Therefore, it is difficult and so many things are happening. I want to use my voice for the right reasons.”

Wiping away her own tears, James Corden replied: “I am sorry that you feel all of this. I’d give anything to be in a room with you and take you in my arms.”

The moderator has admitted to having struggled to find the words to explain what is currently happening in the United States since the death of George Floyd, but has contributed to its support, calling for the change.

He shared: “Who needs my opinion? Obviously, this is a time where I have to listen rather than speak. But then I realize that it’s part of the problem. People like me need to be expressed. To make this clear, I’m not just talking about the presenters of talk shows, or people who have the chance to have a platform like me. I talk to white people. The white people can’t say only “I’m not racist”. It is no longer enough. It is not enough because, believe it, it is up to us to solve this problem. How the Black community can dismantle a problem that it has not created?”