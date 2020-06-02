Lady Gaga tackle his ex in a song

The Littles Monsters of Lady Gaga were to go for the release of his album Chromatica. This new installment in the highly anticipated breaking records since its release on June 29, 2020 : in France alone, 50,000 copies were sold in three days. The fans have listened carefully this album and took the time to decipher the lyrics.

The explanation of the song Fun Tonight Lady Gaga

It is in the song Fun Tonight Lady Gaga made a reference to one of his former companions. For fans of the singer, that’s for sure, it is Christian Carino.

Lady Gaga sings : “do You like paparazzi, you love the fame. Even if you know that it pains me. I have the impression to be in a hell of a prison. To pass my hands through the steel bars and yelling. What happens now? I’m not going to well. And if I cry, you put them away. When I’m sad, you just want to play. I’ve had enough. Why I stay? ”

In the chorus of Fun Tonight, Lady Gaga adds : “perhaps it is time for us to say goodbye because I feel this way with you. I’m having fun tonight.”

Lady Gaga in a couple with Christian Carino

For fans of the singer, therefore, there is no doubt about it. This song evokes the relationship of Lady Gaga and agent to the stars, Christian Carino. Recall that the singer is in a relationship with the latter in 2017. In the process, they became engaged. Finally, they broke up in the beginning of the year 2019. This decision would have been taken by Lady Gaga that choked in contact with his companion.

Lady Gaga is in couple since February 2020 with entrepreneur Michael Polansky.