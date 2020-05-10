Lady Gaga tease his new album! – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga: one of the artists most searched on Twitter

With BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, and a handful of other artists, Lady Gaga is ranked in the top 10 musicians with the most searched on Twitter.

For good reason, Lady Gaga has made the buzz this year, between the success of the film “A Star Is Born”, released in October 2018, and for which she won the Golden Globe for best original song of film, rumors of a romance with her co-star of the film, Bradley Cooper, and the wait for his next album.