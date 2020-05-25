Lady Gaga : the ex of her new boyfriend gives his opinion on their relationship

That has never anxious to discover his ex-companion with a star ? This is what happened to Lindsay Crouse, a columnist for the New York Times, who realised that her ex was going out with Lady Gaga. According to the information of the magazine Page Six, the singer Bad Romance has found love in the arms of a rich american entrepreneur by the name of Michael Polansky. Neither one, nor two, Lindsay Crouse is entering from his keyboard to express his resentment. With a sense of humor, she met with how this man had entered in his life to finally get out of it quickly. “I’ve been to this mysterious man for seven years. Our relationship lasted throughout the college, and then a few more years”.

Regarding the fact that her ex is with one of the biggest stars on the planet, Lindsay Crouse prefers to relativize. After all, it is rather nice to be compared to the interpreter A star is born. “Instead of thinking, why not me?” when I see them together, I think “it was me””, does it have revealed. The young woman told an anecdote very amusing on the subject. “I went into a nice store where I had never been before and I tried something. The employee asked me what was the occasion. I discovered on Facebook that my ex-boyfriend was going out with Lady Gaga, I told her, and she looked at me from top to bottom”, explained. And to continue : “The dress was too expensive, but I still bought it. Why should I accept less than Lady Gaga?”.

Lindsay Crouse then explained the role of social networks in our days, and the problems this creates. “I’m not my ex on social networks. We were “friends” on Facebook. Then, we were “that couple” on Facebook. After our break, I noticed that I was “blocked” on Facebook. And then we moved”, does it have revealed. And to add : “This month, I knew everything about his new relationship status, a few hours after its revelation.”

Credits photos : Bestimage