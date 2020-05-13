Lady gaga : the interpreter of “Shallow” radically changes look (photo) – Voltage

New look for a new life ? It is a bit like that. Eat the end of October 2017, Lady Gaga and his now former agent, Christian Carino, announce their engagement. Two years later, the couple separated. A relative confided then to the site People that “it had just not worked out between the two. Sometimes, romantic relationships come to an end (…). There is nothing dramatic”. We learn later by the american site US Weekly the true reasons of the breakup between Lady Gaga and her ex-boyfriend. A source has even revealed that, contrary to everything that has already been said in the media, Christian Carino was the only real responsible of the situation. “He did not treat Lady Gaga correctly at the end of their relationship of two years”, said the first source to our colleagues. “He was jealous. He was trying all the time to join and did not stop to send him SMS. Friends [de Lady Gaga] did not like it either !”said a second close to the star. An obsession that would have pushed the singer to say “stop”.

But today, the interpreter of Poker Face has finally turned the page in the arms of Dan Horton, sound engineer of 37 years with whom she has collaborated for some months on his future album. The star recently revealed to some 37 million subscribers, behind-the-scenes of her night with her lover, with the program, a good Italian dinner and candles. Happier than ever, Lady Gaga took advantage of this upheaval in his life to change the head in saying good-bye to his look of diva platinum blonde.

The new look of Lady Gaga

Last October 6, Lady Gaga, who never ceases to teaser of her new album on social networks, this time it unveiled a new pink haired candy on his account Instagram. “A year ago, a star was born and here we are now with six-disc pink platinum”wrote Lady Gaga, installed just in front of the shelf on which are based its nine Grammy awards.

To celebrate these 6 million albums sold worldwide, Lady Gaga has opted for a total look with pink dress very Rockabilly-pink and black hair, and… pink ! A bold choice applauded by many internet users. “You’re so beautiful !”, “Your new look is beautiful”, “The rose goes you well !”can we in fact read the comments. However, Lady Gaga has already experimented with the coloring a year ago during the promotion of the film A Star is Born appearing with a hair electric blue during his two concerts in Las Vegas.