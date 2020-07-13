Lady Gaga, the new face of the house ” Valentino “

Lady Gaga becomes, again, the inspiration of a luxury house in Italian, after Versace. Was prepared, this time, his face for the next fragrance from the house of Valentino : Viva Voce, the output of which is scheduled for August 15, 2020.

Lady Gaga made her comeback, two years after his triumph in the film ” A star is Born “, which has even received a shower of awards. She had even released his new album titled” Chromatica “the may 29, 2020. Today, the american singer is revealed in the rays of beauty. And for a good reason, she becomes the new face of the luxury house in Italian” Valentino “.

This choice is not surprising, because the relationship between Valentino and Lady Gaga was already known. In fact, for a few moments, the american star has already been seen, several times, in the most beautiful creations of the Italian house on the red carpet. Today in day, make official their relationship, through the new fragrance Viva Voce, that means in French” oral “.

But, if the essence of this new jewel of the not yet known, we already know, through this new ambassador, who Valentino you want to convey a message inspiring and committed, that is to express their biggest dreams and live fully. A philosophy, which, moreover, corresponds very well to that of the artist Lady Gaga. ” Lady Gaga, is freedom, self-consciousness and a pure heart. Your participation in this campaign takes the symbolic power of the project at the highest level. It is the icon of a generation. His message of freedom, of passion for art, self-awareness, and equality is the same as our community, Valentino represents. I’m so proud to have you with us “written by: Pierpaolo Piccioli in Instagram