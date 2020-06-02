Lady Gaga, the outfit and the weather

If you enjoyed Chromatica, sixth studio album by Lady Gaga released may 29, 2020 at Universal, you might be a list of recommendations composed for you by an algorithm very sophisticated) : the cyber-ninjas, the girls band from south korea, the jockstraps silk-screened “Chromatica” (S to XXL, colour : fuchsia), Skrillex, the opening scene of Waterworld with Kevin Costner, Mortal Kombat : destruction finale John R. Leonetti (not the one with Christopher Lambert, the other. Note on the site Rotten Tomatoes : 2 %), to transpose the chord grid of Born This Way in all of the tones, the hair extensions fluo, dances, voguing, the fight scenes in Power Rangers : Mighty Morphing, and more monsters in particular genetically modified emblematic of the series (Terror Budding, the awful cyclops-cherry flower-lethal ; Pinéoctopus, hybrid machiavellian between a pineapple and an octopus ; Guitardo the foul cockroach anthropomorphic and his solos stun electric guitar…), go to the shops on Takeshita-dori pedestrian street, the neighborhood in tokyo’s trendy Harajuku, the song Gypsy Woman (“la da dee, la da da, la da dee, la da da”), the song Freed From Desire, the bass lines smothered in the Freed From Desire, dance like a Power Ranger on Freed From Desire, dancing in the rain with Ariana Grande, dancing, saying that it was not in the mood to dance (“I’m not having fun tonight” – I do fun for me tonight), dancing to ward off self-hatred and avoid making a big mistake (“My greatest enemy is myself, composed the 112”), complain about have danced far too long on the same song, the self-help through music “I’ve heard a sine wave, and it has healed my heart”), Elton John, bras in latex and be able to wear the bras in latex without going to a doll dummy (“Don’t play with me / It hurts me / I bounce on the walls / no, no, No, I’m not your doll, of plastic”), deep house, acid house, house, Swedish and, of course, Mireille Mathieu. Because if the title 1 000 Doves is not a tribute to the A Thousand Doves our ambassador with fringes, to which Lady Gaga has often testified publicly of his admiration, we want to eat our hair extensions.



Mary Klock

Lady Gaga Chromatica (Universal).