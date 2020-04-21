Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones sing in tribute to the nursing staff

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Beyonce and other leading figures took part Saturday in an event at “home” several hours involving music, comedy and testimony, a tribute to the staff in the world mobilized in the front line against the epidemic of coronavirus.

Referred to as “One World: Together at Home”, the program aired by numerous television channels in the United States and around the world brought together contributions from a large number of personalities from the entertainment industry, but not only, all of which were filmed from their home.

Among them, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and the young sensation Billie Ellish, former footballer David Beckham, the ex-u.s. First lady Michelle Obama, or even Oprah Winfrey.

Organized by the world health Organization (WHO) and the NGO Global Citizen, it is the most important cultural events since the outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people around the world.

Tributes have been made to the nursing staff with the distribution of a video showing doctors and nurses be applauded in various cities around the world, but also images of families waving through glass and acts of kindness to the isolated people and fragile.

“We are not asking for money this evening,” said Stephen Colbert, who presented the evening with two other great names of american television, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, his usual rivals at the head of the “late shows” americans.

Rather than calling the public to make donations, the event encouraged philanthropists and businesses to contribute to the response fund of solidarity for the COVID-19 created by the WHO. Some 150 million have already been harvested, said the organizers.

“I am very grateful to the staff of health, all employees of supermarkets and delivery drivers, and factors, all of the volunteers who work so hard,” said Lady Gaga, who helped to set up the event.

“It is really a love letter to you all around the world, and, I hope, a reminder of the goodness that we see currently,” added the singer, who performed “Smile” by Nat King Cole.

A concert virtual of two hours, concluded the event, with the participation of the Rolling Stones – whose members were in four separate locations -, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. Beyonce has not sung but delivered a message in which she noted the disproportion in the mortality rate of the coronavirus within the african-american community.

Celebrities have multiplied calls for the compliance of the containment measures, social distancing and hygiene, and have called to put pressure on the political leaders to be introduced to the vast campaigns of screening of the virus.