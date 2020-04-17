Lady Gaga : the singer wants to get married and have children

Lady Gaga is ready to settle down and start a family. The singer revealed in an interview for the magazine InStyle.

“I am very excited at the idea of having children. I look forward to becoming a mother. It is amazing what one can do, right ? We can have a human in us and to make it grow. And then he comes out, and it is our job to keep him alive “, she said.

Lady Gaga is currently in a couple (and confined) with Michael Polansky, who, if he has read the interview, and he undoubtedly understood the message.