Lady Gaga threatened to sue following the film A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga has she plagiarized an existing title to compose Shallow, the hit song of the film A Star Is Born ? It is the prosecution that bears the composer Steve Ronsenaccording to that Shallow would have great similarities with his title Almost, released in 2012.

Steve Ronsen, who has not seen the film A Star Is Bornwould have been alerted by relatives. It alleges that Lady Gaga, as well as Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson with whom the singer has composed the title, to have reproduced a chord progression of his title Almost. Something for which Steve Ronsen dream today to sue the singer.

A threat that has quickly responded to Lady Gaga, through her lawyer. The entrust column in Entertainment Weekly : “Mr. Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money by operating a successful artist (…) It is a shame and a scandal. I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to be the spokesman for these artists to success, which are covered by such statements. If Mark D. Shirian (the lawyer for Steve Rosen, ed decides to pursue this case, Lady Gaga will fight with strength and will triumph”.

It further adds that the musicologiste solicited by the lawyer Steve Ronsen “recognizes that the progression of three notes that is present in several songs released before the song of his client”.

The success of the title Shallow

Iconic song of A Star is Born, Shallow has won a worldwide success following the release of the film. Nothing on YouTube, the benefit of Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper has today more than 650 million views. Shallow has sold over seven million copies in the six months that followed its release.

The title has also been applauded by the profession, and has received numerous titles, like the Oscar for best original song, the Golden Globe for best original song or even the Grammy Award for best performance pop by a group or duo. The prestigious awards, making Shallow one of the titles rewarded from the history of music.