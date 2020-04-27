Lady Gaga: Top 10 of his lives of the most crazy ! – Actu Lady Gaga

By
James Reno
-
0
27


10. Lady Gaga once again at the Grammy Awards

In 2011, Lady Gaga was also present on the stage of the Grammy Awards. Arriving in a sort of egg of alien, the singer comes out and then reads “Born This Way”. And while his performance was perfectly performed, this is not the only thing that has stopped fans of the artist. In fact, while his stage outfit remains quite basic, everything happens at the level of his face.

For this evening, Lady Gaga had created the event by showing themselves with implants sharp in the face. A new way to show that the young woman breaks the codes, and that it is never to a place where his fans were waiting for him.

Related Post:  J. Lo and Diddy's get together on IG Live for his fund-raising Dance-a-Thon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here