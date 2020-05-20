Lady Gaga ultra glamorous presenting its new make up !

On his account Instagram, Lady Gaga has revealed her new make-up through a portrait on the high-definition ultra-glamorous !

Lady Gaga is a complete artist. On his account Instagram, the singer has therefore unveiled a new photo. Where she shows her fans her make-up.

The year 2020 is definitely one of Lady Gaga. After revealing earlier this year its title Stupid Lovethe young woman said that a new album was in preparation. And he is ready.

Announced on 10 April, the new album of Lady Gaga has been postponed because of the covid-19. It is, therefore, on the 29th of may that fans of the singer will discover his new opus.

And for teaser this sixth album, Lady Gaga has created the package. A few weeks ago, the singer unveiled the tracklist exclusive… of this new opus.

The Little Monsters were so excited to hear the new sounds from the singer. American artist provides an exclusive collaboration with the group of k-pop BLACKPRINT. But also with singer Ariana Grande.

Yesterday, the young woman, therefore, has unveiled a promotional photo for a teaser for his next title. Rain On Me. The clip will be released on 22 may next. And the fans have been looking forward to it.

Lady Gaga unveils the make-up of its make-up brand

To accompany the release of his next album, Lady Gaga has had an idea. Launch a new range of make-up. It is, therefore, available on Amazon and on the site of his brand of make-up, Hauslabs.

As well, a few hours ago, Lady Gaga released a photo of it. On this last, the artist’s makeup. It is part of the hud Stupid Love Eyeshadow.

She has also commented under the photo : “I am proud to present to you the make-up Palette Stupid Love Eyeshadow. That we have created. It is inspired by #Chromatica. It is a range that allows you to reveal your creative side, the goodness. And the love “.

Between a new album, collaborations explosive and a new range of makeup palettes, the singer knows more where to give head. Strongly, on may 29th.

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : lady gaga – Lady Gaga in 2020 – Lady Gaga news – Lady Gaga Instagram – Lady Gaga make up – lady gaga makeup – Lady Gaga photos