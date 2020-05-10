Lady Gaga unveiled the release date of Chromatica, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande featuring Stuck With You… The little music of the week

Like every Sunday, it is time to make a point about the music news that it was unwise to miss this week. Let’s start with Lady Gaga has finally unveiled the date of his album Chromatica. We waited for it for months and there it is, finally we will soon be able to listen to it ! At the beginning of melty, we continued to wait to listen to his featuring with Ariana Grande. And speaking of her, she has just unveiled her collaboration with Justin Bieber : Stuck With You written specifically during and for the quarantine to which the whole world is facing since several months now. We’ll let you discover the clip just below.

It continues the news side of French rap this time. It starts with Seb The Fries has unveiled the video for her latest song Level up in which he is transformed into a character of video games for the occasion. On this title we can hear the side “kickeur” of the artist and it makes us a lot like a certain Nekfeu. Always rap but with Zola this time. A year after the release of his first album “Scars”the artist is back with Bro Bro, a title very rap cainri. And finally it ends by offering you to discover the top albums of the week with Ninho, Maes, Angela, Vitaa & Slimane, and plenty of other artists still.