Lady Gaga unveils the cover of his next album “Chromatica”

(Relaxnews) – The american popstar has just released the cover of his next album, which was originally scheduled for April 10.

After having announced the postponement of its next project “Chromatica”, Lady Gaga has just unveiled the cover art. The musician appears to be lying on what looks like an air vent, rose, dressed in a suit of armor and topped with a pink haired.

“Chromatica” is a follow up to the album “Joanne” and to the soundtrack of “A Star Is Born”. On this new album included the single “Stupid Love”, which the artist has released the clip last February.

Watch the music video for “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga on YouTube : https://youtu.be/5L6xyaeiV58

“Chromatica” was released on 10 April next. A date postponed to face the crisis of the Covid-19. “It is a period so eventful, and scary for all of us, and even if I believe that art is one of the strongest that we have for we bring joy and healing during moments like this, it doesn’t seem fair to release this album with everything that is happening during this global pandemic,” said the musician.

On Apple Music, it is indicated that the famous album should be available by 31 December 2020, as well as on Amazon.

The Covid-19 has put a real halt in the music world. Lady Gaga is far from the only one to push his activities. Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, or BTS, Harry Styles, Niall Horan will not give concerts in order to defend their last few albums. Number of festivals have also been postponed or cancelled as the festival Primavera in Spain, Coachella, in the United States or Glastonbury in the United Kingdom.