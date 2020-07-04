Lady Gaga, very excited by the success of “One World” !

James Reno
Lady Gaga always moved after the success of the concert, One World. Has published a nice post on Instagram !

Lady gaga can’t get over it ! His concert of A World of coexistence at home and was a great success in the past month of April. The singer wished, therefore, to thank you to the viewers for your support. She tells you everything !

Lady Gaga has the heart in the hand. And with that, the star showed the past month of April ! In fact, the mother monster has organized the A World to support the fight against the Covid-19. It has as well brought together one hundred artists for a concert virtual.

The singers have performed live from the house. An effective way to encourage viewers to stay on the inside. But that’s not all ! This event has also allowed us to collect many gifts for the‘THAT.

The case of Lady Gaga it has been a great success. In fact, millions of people have followed the live concert. Amazing!!! The star has also collected more $ 120 million thanks to the mobilization of the spectators.

The singer, therefore, has not failed to thanks to the internet. And up to 3 months later, the young woman is always so touched !

In effect, the it girl of the moment, has just published a new message in story to his Instagram. Thanks again to the artists and the viewers.

Lady gaga is back in the success of the World !

The time bomb in the story : “I thank you from deep of my heart that they had been seen Together In the Home. Thank you for sharing a moment of kindness the one with the other, the positivity and love. We love you ! “.

Without a doubt, Lady Gaga is not ready to recover from a event. And is included ! His message has touched the internet users.

This last did not hesitate to congratulate the star for its the initiative ! It should be said that this last was hit hard by the figuration of this concert virtual. At MCE, we loved it ! And you ?