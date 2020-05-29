Lady Gaga : What is his new album “Chromatica” ?

The new album of Lady Gaga is the musical event of this spring. Pushed back the end of march because of the sars coronavirus and then the victim of leaks on the Internet, Chromatica has not known a simple design. This is the sixth disc realized by the singer of 34 years old comes to us with the daunting task to surpass the outstanding success of A Star is Born and its soundtrack, which sold over 8 million copies in the world. In February 2019, Lady Gaga had won the supreme award, the Oscar of the best song for the hit ” Shallow “. After having already revealed the three songs, “Stupid Love, “”Rain on Me” (a duet with Ariana Grande) and “Sour Candy” (with the group of k-pop BLACKPINK), this Friday, may 29, marks a new important step for the artist, and the first reviews have just been published.

“An album very pop, dancing, and efficient.”

After Artpop and Joannetwo albums were disappointing as well on the artistic as well as commercial, Chromatica represents for The Parisian “the return of Lady Gaga to the sources of its success “, a disc full of songs “short, direct, and devilishly effective,” and ” never slows down “. For the journal, this album reflects both the desire of the singer to win back the tracks of dance, while continuing ” to exorcise its old demons and to cure its ills-recurring “. The daily american USA Today goes further in qualifying Chromatica best album released by Stefani Germanotta, her real name, for over a decade. “Unlike the crash and misunderstood of Artpop in 2013, yet with the same big ambitions, Chromatica keeps his promise by its concept is energetic and liberating, doing work the most eye-catching and coherent way Mother Monster (the nickname of the singer, ed.since its tube machine Born This Way in 2011 “. The tabloid English The Sun sharing this great enthusiasm. “With Chromatica, Gaga comes to offer the original soundtrack to dance floors for years to come. “

“An album without surprises, but satisfying”

In this rain of praise, opinions are more nuanced are also made to hear the quality of this album. The magazine Stubbornwho qualifies Chromatica as “the album the most gay of his disographique”, speaks of an ” album without surprises, but satisfying “. “Mother Monster spoils the world – and gay men – with a sixth album is catchy, jam-packed full of influences from 80’s and 90’s, which is mostly there to unite, and to give his listeners a boost of welcome. Sometimes, this is enough “, one can read on the website of the magazine. The u.s. site A. V. Club, which issues an opinion favorable to the album, described the work of Lady Gaga like this : “His choices may seem odd, all the songs are not success stories, but this unpredictability is what makes it exciting and makes us come back for more “.

Reviews that have nothing negative for the time being and that should not prevent the album to be the carton announced. Only a few hours after its release, Chromatica was already 1 in sales on iTunes in 77 countries. No doubt, Lady Gaga is back.

