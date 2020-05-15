Lady Gaga : why call her fans her “Little Monsters” ?

The enthusiasm of the second album

Lady Gaga knows a huge success with his first album “The Fame” including the title “Poker Face” and “Just Dance” are known everywhere in the world. His unique style and his music have convinced millions of fans that followed during her world tour. During this period, the star released a second album that takes its biggest singles and also reveals eight new titles to its fans already convinced. The album is named “The Fame Monster” and speaks of inner fears Lady Gaga : loneliness, love, alcohol… Among these new titles, the song “Bad Romance” is quickly adopted by the fans. The clip becomes the most viewed on YouTube and the world of art unique Lady Gaga in the music history. Fans reproduce a choreography on the song and dance like monsters. The singer was very touched by this gesture, and naturally gives the name of “Little Monsters” for her fans.

The birth of the “Little Monsters”

In addition to having found the name of “Little Monsters” for her fans, followers, Lady Gaga has herself called “Mother Monster”. But the concept doesn’t stop at a name. The star has created a whole world around this group of fans and they make it well. Firstly, it has created a social network to the destination group, first closed and reserved exclusively for members and then open to all. The goal is for them to exchange about the star pictures, photos, information and videos and Lady Gaga post videos that she calls it the “Monstervisions”. The network is a privileged place for fans who find the content that exists nowhere else. On its accounts, Instagram or Twitter, Lady Gaga speaks regularly to her “Little Monsters” and watch for them a lot of affection. She has even made a tattoo with the inscription “Little Monsters” on her right arm, the one with which she holds her microphone.