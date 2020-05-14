Lady Gaga will release her new single on Friday

Credits photo : Bestimage

The fans believed in more. And yet ! Lady Gaga has just confirmed the release of his new single “Stupid Love” for this Friday 28 February. It is on all of its communication networks social that the pop star announced the big news formalizing its return in ms time in dvoilant its new logo and pink, representative of a round in which there is a heart. His message is accompanied by a photo of a billboard o the flashy pink prdomine, with the inscription “Stupid Love” faon annes 90 on top of a standard mouth, and on the ct it seems to be images taken from the clip as expected, some plans were leaked on the Internet a few weeks ago. In one of them, we see Lady Gaga wearing the hair pink, in a fantastic world, reminiscent of the codes of the manga, a man behind her. It is therefore very likely that the output on the platforms of streaming of “Stupid Love” this Friday, is accompanied by the clip top in color.

A month after the leak !

Forcment, the new has what to do ragir fans of the Mother Monster as the title “Stupid Love” was first advertised, according to the rumors for the 7th of February, before the site american Hits Daily Double rvle a big announcement about his music and turns come. Finally, the song “Stupid Love” has leaked intgralement on the Internet and some radios franaises played the title without waiting for the formalization of the output. Lady Gaga had ms. ragi to the leak of his single with a sense of humor, without confirm nor deny his output so far. Since then, fans have been waiting for a sign of the singer… A month after the leak, it is governs a done thing. Advertised so for Friday, “Stupid Love” bait finally arrives in the album “LG6”, which will be released three and a half years after “Joanne” and a year and a half after the whirlwind “A Star Is Born”. Are you ready ?