3) “Video Phone (Remix)” Beyonce featuring Lady Gaga

Well before working together on the mega-hit “Telephone”, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé had already collaborated on the album of Queen B. In 2009, they are, indeed, very well heard on the remix of “Video Phone”. The osmosis between the two divas has been so beautiful that they wished to repeat the experience on the song “Telephone” a year later.