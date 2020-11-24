Lady Gaga would return to the big screen on the side of Brad Pitt

The interpreter in the film ‘A Star is Born’, would be chosen to head the cast of ‘Bullet Train’ with Pitt.

Lady Gaga could star in no less than with Brad Pitt in the film ‘Bullet Train’, a mystery and intrigue film based on a novel by Japanese author Kotaro Isaka.

The above was announced on the Collide news portal, where it is mentioned that after the success of the interpreter in the film ‘A Star is Born’, she would be chosen to lead the cast together with Pitt, in which names are also mentioned like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Andrew Koji.

The plot takes place on a train, in which the characters travel across the Japanese geography, while mentally reviewing the details of their respective assassination plans. It is also mentioned that the direction would be in charge of the filmmaker David Leitch.