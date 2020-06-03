Lady of the week : Ashley Benson

Ashley is an american actress born on December 18, 1989 in Anaheim, California. It has German origins, irish and English.

At the age of five years old, she began modeling, posing for catalogues and at the age of eight years she was part of the modeling agency, Ford. School until thirteen years of age, Ashley has continued her studies by correspondence and obtained his diploma of end of secondary studies.

In 1999, at the age of 10 years, Ashley has decided to throw in the comedy. It started turning up in commercials, but quickly turned towards the television and the cinema. In 2004, at the age of 14-15 years, it has signed a three-year contract with the NBC television network, to take the role of Abigail “Abby” Deveraux in the soap opera, days and lives.

In 2007, she played the main role in the tv film American Girls 4. Subsequently, she starred in the series Seven at home, Newport Beach, Zoe, csi : Miami, and Supernatural. In August 2008, she played the main role in the tv movie Fab Five : the scandal of The pom pom girls.

In 2010, she intérprête the role of Hanna Marin, one of the young heroines of the drama series Pretty Little Liars which is experiencing a large success.

In December 2010, she holds the title role of the telefilm romantic, The Angel of the snow.

In 2012, she appeared in the thriller indie neo-noir Spring Breakers, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Rachel Korine and James Franco.

In June 2014, ABC Family renewed Pretty Little Liars for a sixth and seventh season, which will be the last.

In 2015, it is the display of two long-feature films : first of all, it bears the psychological thriller Ratter. Then it is part of the cast of the comedy-fantastic Pixels.

The following year, she holds the leading female role of the comedy-drama independent Chronically Metropolitan. In 2018, we see it appear in the drama independent Her Smell.

In the beginning of the year 2020, it is working with the american rapper, G-Eazy, with whom she did a cover of the famous song Creep from Radiohead.

Between January 2011 and November 2017, Ashley was the girlfriend of Ryan Good.

In June 2019, it formalises her relationship with Cara Delevingne. The press announced their separation may 6, 2020 after two years of common life. It is seen in the company of G-Eazy in Los Angeles. They are now a couple.

By Louise Vandezande