Lady of the week : Caity Lotz

Caitlin Marie Lotz, most commonly known under the name of Caity Lotz is an actor, dancer, singer and american model born on 30th December 1986 in San Diego. It is especially known for her role of Sara Lance and the black Canary in the series Arrow, and the Legends of Tomorrow.

She has practiced martial arts, with training in Taekwondo, Wushu, Krav Maga, Arnis, and Muay Thai. She is also a practitioner of parkour and tricking. Caity Lotz has toured as a dancer for Lady Gaga and Avril Lavigne before becoming an actress. On his return from Europe, where he participated in the girl group Soccx a couple of years, she began attending acting classes. She was followed by a programme of player of two years with Sanford Meisner.

In 2011, she played the officer Kirsten Landry, one of the main characters of the series: horror, horror comedy, Death Valley. She performs all her own stunts in the show.

In 2012, he won the role of Annie Barlow in the horror film The Pact.

In 2013, he joined the season 2 of Arrow, under the name of Sara Lance. She has also had roles in Live at the Foxes Den, and then in the Battle of the Year.

In 2015, he earned a role with his co-star Brandon Routh in the movie 400 Days of Matt Osterman.

In may of 2015, she repeats her role of Sara Lance main character in the Legends of the Morning, a spin-off series of the television series Arrow and Flash. She did almost all the fight scenes of the series.

Caity Lotz is also one of its character in the other series members, the Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman.

In 2017, it gets a role in the movie Small Town of the Crime.

