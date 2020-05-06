Lady of the week : Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is an actress, director and producer american. She has performed the famous Rachel Green in the series world famous friends from 1994 to 2004.

She was born February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles. She is educated in a Waldorf school for 6 years and discovered the acting.

Freshly landed in Los Angeles, she quickly made her tv debut in the series Molloy. In the early 90’s, she portrays the recurring roles in two other series : The Edge, a series of sketch which will last two seasons and Muddling Through.

The career of Jennifer Aniston is going to be a turning point after she had been auditioned for Friends, a comedy of situation. Jennifer Aniston is then chosen to embody, Rachel Green. The immense success of the Friends will enable him to acquire a global reputation. She received a number of awards and nominations for this role. While continuing her filming of Friends, Jennifer Aniston began to combine the roles in the film.

It also receives excellent reviews for his performance in The Object of my affection (1998), just as in the low-budget film The Good Girl (2002).

Jennifer Aniston gets her biggest success at the us box office with his participation in the 2003 movie Bruce almighty, and then goes on Polly and me.

At the beginning of 2011 spell The Mytho, comedy where she co-stars with Adam Sandler.

At the end of 2011, Jennifer Aniston breaks her image as a dentist in How to kill his boss ?.

May 22, 2013, she co-presents with her friend Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres.

In September 2017, it is back on the sets shooting after a one year absence with the movie Dumplin’.

Jennifer Aniston made his return to television on November 1, 2019, alongside Reese Witherspoon in the series the Morning Show Apple TV+.

Privacy

She meets her “first love” in the person of Daniel McDonald, american actor and brother of Christopher McDonald. They will stay together for 4 years.

In may 1998, Jennifer Aniston and actor Brad Pitt begin a relationship. They were married on 29 July 2000. They announce their break-up on January 6, 2005.

In 2011, she was in a relationship with Justin Theroux. They were married on 5 August 2015 at their home of Bel Air, in Los Angeles. In February 2018, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce their divorce.

A talented actress whose career has made this dream more of a !

By Louise Vandezande