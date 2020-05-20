Lady of the week : Julia Roberts

You know very certainly Julia Roberts the actress and american producer bubbly and full of charisma. We let you discover more about it in this article.

Julia Roberts was born October 28, 1967 in Smyrna (Georgia). Julia Fiona Roberts made his first appearances in tv movies, commercials, and then made his film debut in 1986 in the thriller A gun for the honor.

In 1990, it gained the status of stardom with the lead role in Pretty Woman, comedy-drama by Garry Marshall.

She bears the psychological thriller with The Nights with my enemy, and then lends its features to the fairy Tinkerbell in the blockbuster Hook, directed by Steven Spielberg in 1991. But it was in 1993 that she manages to impose itself as a safe value, performing the leading female role in the political thriller The Case of the Pelican.

She tries to impose in a register dramatic in 1996 : it is directed by Stephen Frears, in the melodrama Mary Reilly, where she played the maid of Dr. Jekyll ; then took a secondary role in the biopic history Michael Collins, Neil Jordan.

She then returned to her favorite genre in 1997 for the romantic comedy The Wedding of my best friend, P. J. Hogan. In 1999, it has thunderbolt in Notting Hill, Roger Michell, and then found Garry Marshall and Richard Gere for Just married (or nearly so).

She starred in the comedy Full Frontal in 2002, and the sequel Ocean’s Twelve in 2004. George Clooney assigned him a role in his first feature film as a director in 2002, the comedy drama Confessions of a dangerous man.

In 2004, she played in Closer, between consenting adults, and in 2008, in the comedy-drama political War according to Charlie Wilson.

In 2010, she starred in the romantic comedy initiatory Eat, pray, love and in 2014, in the telefilm The Normal Heart

In 2011, she gave the rebuttal to Tom Hanks in the comedy-drama It is never too late. And in 2012 played for the first time a villain in a big production Snow White.

In 2016, it plays in Joyful celebration of mothers, alongside Jennifer Aniston.

Rather rare in television, the actress accepts in 2018 to play the title role of the television series, Homecoming, distributed by Amazon Video.

Privacy

In 1987, at the age of 19 years, Julia begins dating the actor Liam Neeson. They moved together in Venice, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, but split in 1988.

In November 1989, she began a relationship with actor Kiefer Sutherland – who she got engaged in August 1990. They broke their engagement in June 1991, a few days before their wedding.

In June 1991, Julia is in a relationship with american actor Jason Patric. Their relationship ends in march 1993.

On June 27, 1993, Julia married country singer Lyle Lovett. They divorced amicably in march 1995.

Since 2001, Julia is the companion of Daniel Moder, that she married on July 4, 2002 in Taos. They have three children : two fraternal twins, Hazel Patricia Moder and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter Moder (born November 28, 2004), and a boy, Henry Daniel Moder (born June 18, 2007).

Check out Mila Kunis, our lady of the past week.

By Louise Vandezande