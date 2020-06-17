Lady of the week : Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard is a French actress, born September 30, 1975 in Paris.

Active in film since the late 1990s, it is revealed to the general public for his role as a companion of the hero of the saga Taxi, is embodied in the first three films of the franchise.

In February 2005, he received the first of the great prizes that will mark his career : the César for best actress in a supporting role, only eight minutes of screen presence in the film un long dimanche de fiançailles by Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

In 2008, he was the international recognition : his interpretation of the singer Édith Piaf in the biopic ” La vie en rose, approached him numerous awards, including the César, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the Oscar for best actress.

This triumph of the critique also helps in 2010 for his performances in the films rust and bone, The Immigrant, Two days, one night and Macbeth, and devoted himself to a career of international artistic choices varied, leading to several occasions in the Cannes film Festival.

Regularly praised for the quality of his performance, he has collaborated with renowned directors such as Tim Burton, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Ridley Scott, Woody Allen, Christopher Nolan, Steven Soderbergh, Jacques Audiard, the Dardenne brothers’, Rob Marshall, Xavier Dolan, Robert Zemeckis or Arnaud Desplechin.

She began hollywood career marked by many collaborations of prestige, with the 2009 movie Public Enemies, Michael Mann, where she co-starred with Johnny Depp.

The year 2010 is marked by two major successes : its second Leonardo DiCaprio for the hollywood blockbuster science fiction of the Creation. In France, she appears in a role tailor-made for the film coral to The Small Handkerchiefs, directed by her partner Guillaume Canet.

Privacy :

From 2000 to 2005, but maintains a relationship with the actor Stéphan Guérin-Tillié. She went to the singer Sinclair from 2005 to 2007.

From 2007, Marion Cotillard becomes the companion of the actor and director Guillaume Canet. The couple gives birth to a boy named Marcel, on may 19, 2011. In September of 2016, announced on Instagram her second pregnancy. She gives birth to a girl named Louise on march 10, 2017.

Find Emma Roberts, our lady of the week HERE.

By Louise Vandezande