Lady of the week : Mila Kunis

Milena Markovna Kunis, known as Mila Kunis, is an american actress born on 14 August 1983 in Chernivtsi in Ukraine.

She is enrolled at the Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School. It employs a private tutor for most of his high school years while filming That ’70s Show. When she is not on set, she was educated at Fairfax High School, from which she graduated in 2001. She attends briefly at UCLA and Loyola Marymount University.

At the age of nine years old, his father enrolled him in acting classes after school at the Beverly Hills Studios, where she met Susan Curtis, who would become his manager. For her first audition, she gets a role in a tv commercial for Barbie.

In 1998, she was chosen to portray Jackie Burkhart in That ’70s Show, a sitcom aired on FOX.

After several supporting roles in films, she appears in 2001 Allison Forever, chaining subsequently with the direct-to-video American Psycho 2: All American Girl. In 2004, she starred in the film adaptation Tony n’ Tina”s Wedding.

In 2008, she is the poster of his first blockbuster : it lends its features to the assassin Mona Sax in the film adaptation of the video game Max Payne, in which the title role is held by Mark Wahlberg.

In 2009, it continued its advance hollywood taking one of the main roles of the film Extract from Mike Judge. In the same year, she tries again the blockbuster, taking the leading female role in the action film The Book of Eli, alongside stars Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman.

Always in 2010, she moved to a register dramatic the more ambitious, being at the poster for the psychological thriller Black Swan, in which she portrayed a ballet dancer to rival Natalie Portman.

In 2011, Mila Kunis returns to a light register, taking the starring alongside Justin Timberlake in the romantic comedy Sex between friends.

In 2012, she continued in this vein romantic and offbeat, playing the girlfriend of the character of Mark Wahlberg, the comedy Ted.

She takes more risks in 2014 : first, in evolving in the drama Second chance in Brooklyn, Phil Alden Robinson ; then by participating in the comedy animation for adults Hell and Back by Tom Gianas and Ross Shuman. Finally, she wears the female lead role of the blockbuster Jupiter : The Fate of the universe.

In 2016, she made a comeback with Bad Moms.

Privacy

Mila Kunis began dating Macaulay Culkin for 8 years from 2002 to 2010.

In mid-2011, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher begin dating. They became engaged in January 2014. On October 1, 2014, Mila Kunis gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher. She will give birth on November 30, 2016 to a boy that they prénommeront Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

By Louise Vandezande