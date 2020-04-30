Lady of the week : Zendaya

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, known as Zendaya, born September 1, 1996 in Oakland (California), is an actress, singer, model, producer, and american dancer.

Being younger, Zendaya has played on stage in several plays of Shakespeare. As a student at the Oakland School for the Arts (in), she developed a passion for the acting craft.

She made her debut as an actress playing young Ti Moune in the musical Once on This Island, and then in another musical Caroline or Change.

In 2010, she landed the lead role of Rocky Blue in Shake It Up, a series of Disney Channel.

She got her first role in a tv movie 2012 for Amiennemies.

She is selected to participate in the Dancing with the Stars in the United States. She reaches up to the final, where she came in second place.

On September 17, 2013, she released her first album titled Zendaya.

In 2015, she plays the title role of the series the Disney Channel, Agent K. C.

In July 2017, it launches out in the cinema, it is the poster of the blockbuster super-hero Spider-Man: Homecoming.

She gets the same year one of the main roles in the musical film titled The Greatest Showman.

She also lends her voice to the animated film Yeti & Company and joined the distribution of two thrillers : A White Lie, of which she is the star, and Finest Kind, in which it gives a reply to Jake Gyllenhaal.

In 2019, it appears in the science fiction series The OA, and she found the character of Michelle Jones being the poster of Spider-Man: Far From Home directed by Jon Watts.

On the television front, in 2019, she became the star of a series from HBO produced by the rapper Drake, entitled Euphoria.

In 2020, it is showing at the science-fiction film Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from the eponymous novel by Frank Herbert.

Commitments

Zendaya is one of the models of pride, african-american, she does not hesitate to criticize the lack of representation of african american women in american cinema.

In 2012, she made a gift of a million dollars for the victims of hurricane Sandy.

In 2016, she is the victim of racist acts. The same year she made a $ 50,000 donation to the Women’s empowerment.

In January 2018, she participated in the Women’s March / Walk for women.

She is involved with UNICEF and Peta.

A young woman engaged and full of talent, and we will still talk about it.

By Louise Vandezande