Laeticia Hallyday, finally, peace with Laura and David…

SCOOP : LAETICIA HALLYDAY SIGN FINALLY AN AGREEMENT WITH LAURA AND DAVID

Years that they no longer spoke to each, but this time, they put aside their differences. In a few days, all the members of the clan Hallyday will even be reviewed to formally make peace. It tells you everything about the backstage of this meeting under tension that nobody wanted, and which will finally put an end to the war legacy that lasts since the death of Johnny.

MATT POKORA : A NEW BABY ON THE WAY

His little Isaiah has only four months, but the singer had a desire to enlarge the family. For weeks, he has therefore made every effort to convince Christina Milian of bring it… And he is eager to become a dad !

JENIFER : HIS RESTAURANT BURNED DOWN, SHE IS AVENGED

Last August, the restaurant that the singer has to Ajaccio was set on fire by a young man on a motorcycle. An attack that Jen and her husband can forget now. It tells you why in our new issue.

ORLANDO BLOOM AND KATY PERRY : DES PARENTS-TO-BE AT THE TOP

In a few weeks, they will have their baby. For their last moments together, the future parents are given a beach relaxing.Public and takes place in their bracket in the sun.

NICOLAS BEDOS : INCONSOLABLE SINCE THE DEATH OF HIS FATHER

In full mourning for his godfather, Jean-Loup Dabadie, the director of The Belle Époque must face the unthinkable : the unexpected disappearance of his father worshipped, Guy Bedos. A double punishment extremely difficult to manage for the forty-something woman tortured

BEAUTY : SUNSCREENS, TUBES OF The SUMMER

To force to stay at home, we had lost the habit of seeing the sun… which is not a reason to forget to protect against UV ! Whether you have sensitive skin, are looking for a natural formula or anti-aging cream, want a tan, golden or with makeup, it has done you a customized shopping !

Public n°882, on newsstands Friday, June 5, and on all digital platforms.