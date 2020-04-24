Laeticia Hallyday sharing a dance with his daughter Joy on TikTok

Confined as a majority of the planet, Laeticia Hallyday and her daughter Joy seem to have found a nice occupation. They appeared complicit in a wild dance that has been filmed and published on TikTok.

If the containment is synonym of boredom for some, others have found how to spend their time at home. Between those who discover a new passion, and those who continue to practice their profession from their home, many celebrities have been able to how to compensate for their need to get out. Moreover, some personalities have a bit left Instagram or even Snapchat to another application that has taken off during this period of health crisis : TikTok. The principle of this platform is simple. It allows you to create video clips on crack, with visual and audio effects. The face of a community that can love, comment and share the content. It is through this last that Laeticia Hallyday has left to go to a few dance moves alongside her younger daughter, Joy.

Laeticia and Joy Hallyday share a moment accomplice

In story Instagram, Laeticia Hallyday has reposted the video this moment of relaxation to the sides along with Joy. It shows the duo dancing, in sports clothes, to the rhythm of the music Roses St JHN. “Mom I love you“has légendé the teenager. Although on the first video, both of which seem to dance in harmony, the reality was different ! Joy has also shared the excerpts of the training on his own account Instagram : “You’re almost there mom !“, she says, in particular to Laeticia. If these sequences were shared in story on Instagram, they have been touring with the application TikTok ! Laeticia Hallyday and her daughter Joy follow one another so Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Will Smith and Rihanna, who were already registered a few weeks ago. Who will be the next(e) ?