Læticia Hallyday : this bad news that would have made Johnny so sad

The crisis of the sars coronavirus and containment have had the skin of a parisian institution. Closed for more than two months, the establishment of a friend of Johnny and Læticia Hallyday will not reopen its doors.

It is the end of an institution of parisian nights. Because of the outbreak of coronavirus and containment that has taken place to curb it, one of the nightclubs most of the capital’s famous will not reopen its doors. As announced Jean Roch theAFP Thursday, may 21, the VIP will give up his position soon. The closure of this key address at the rue de Rivoli is a sad news for many party-goers but also celebrities from the world of the night or the music, which, as Johnny Hallyday for many years, have worked in the business man. Moreover, Læticia Hallyday has split a long message that is sent to the figure of the parisian nights. “I just look at all your stories, I did not know, regretted, first, the mother of Jade and Joy. It makes me something because even if we are not living in Paris for several years, you, your team, if caring and the club iconic, it is the memory of this time of carelessness, of happiness, of lightness, of letting go.”

In his message, Læticia Hallyday recalled fond memories in the company of the Taulier :“I’ve seen my man so happy in this place, to redo the world until the end of the night with his buddies. You can be proud to have given the dream and happiness. It is immensely valuable today. I know that the journey does not stop there… It will up to the moon. Respect and admiration for always. I love you strong.” On the other side of the Atlantic, Læticia Hallyday has probably been very saddened by this news. It must be said that Jean Roch has been a place of size in his meeting with Johnny. “I was coming home from New Mexico. I had decided to stop me in Miami. (…) At the end of two days, I was bored. Jean Roch I knew in Paris offers me to have lunch together in the city, told the Taulier in Strongly Sunday in 2008. He comes to pick me up at nine o’clock. A Bentley stops with two super hot chicks in it and a man who was driving, it was the father of Laeticia, I didn’t know.”

The personalities, saddened by the closure of the

But the “economic constraints and administrative” have had because of the VIP Room. “For the past five years, we have experienced the full force of the consequences of the attacks, the events of the yellow vests and now the Covid-19”he regretted the DJ with theAFP before adding : “Our job is not helped in Paris. The Vip Room will not reopen its doors. It is finished. I put the business up for sale.” As soon as the announcement of the closure of the nightclub stars, many celebrities have lent their support to Jean Roch and expressed their sadness, as Læticia Hallyday. This is particularly the case of Mouloud Achour, who has promised to the businessman to be “there to support (s) s projects” but also Pierre Leads. Matt Pokora he preferred to be optimistic : “Don’t be sad because it is finished. But happy because it has existed. That of good memories”. Touched by the messages, Jean Roch was then held to thank his fans, holding that “Paris is no longer a party” : “Thank you for the good time”.

