Laetitia (love is in the meadow) shows the face of his companion… and the ring that he offered it

Laetitia, the Reunion island who participated in The love is in the meadow in 2018 has definitely turned the page Raoul. On Instagram, she took the pose alongside his new companion.

When season 13 of Love is in the previewers of M6 had attended the debut of the touching love story of Raoul and Laetitia. The two Natives had fallen in love with in front of the cameras of the program, but they had already crossed before. Native of the same island, the lovebirds had a beautiful romance before they finally split a few months later. Become friends after having been lovers, they had reason to expect the user’s experience in welcoming a whole another candidate iconic to the Meeting.

And then in October 2019, Laetitia had unveiled his new love story. Immortalized with “a mysterious young man “ at the beach, the contender of Love is in the meadow had displayed his happiness found. For 2020, the pretty brunette is offered a new start by moving in with her companion, who was still as mysterious. Everything changed this weekend as Laetitia has decided to reveal the face of his companion. On Instagram, she posted a snapshot where she poses with her man for an important anniversary.

The beautiful surprise of his companion

” We are one year of this first message. This first message which has helped to meet you. “ After “a year of discovery “made of “great pleasures “ and “little worries “, Laetitia is sure to have found the right one : “With you I change, I improve, I evolve and I become better. Nothing is done without punishment, but is it worth it “. A sign that the couple is made to last, Laetitia has even found something very special at the bottom of a glass during a recent evening at the restaurant. A ring that she was eager to photograph to show it in his story…