LAH : Alex Barré-Boulet and Drake Batherson in the spotlight for the season



Wednesday, may 20, 2020. 15:41

The american hockey League has unveiled the composition of his two teams star of the season, on Wednesday, and of the lot, we found the Quebecois Alex Barré-Boulet.

The attacker of the Crunch of Syracuse concluded the campaign ranked fifth markers of the circuit with a crop of 56 points in 60 meetings, which led to him being named to the second team.

His former teammate with the Armada of Blainville-Boisbriand junior, Drake Batherson has also inherited a place on the second training. Moving with the Senators in Belleville, Batherson got 16 goals and 38 assists in 44 games.

For its part, the attacker of the Senators, Josh Norris finds himself on the first team with 61 points in 56 games. He moves up to the fourth rank of the pointers in the circuit this season.

The LAH was to know that the rest of his season was canceled because of the COVID-19 there is a little less than 10 days.