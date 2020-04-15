Laimbeer makes sure LeBron is the best of all time

The expívot of the Detroit Pistons, Bill Laimbeer, said that LeBron James -not Michael Jordan – he is the best player of all time.

Laimbeer, who won two scepters in a row, with the Pistons in 1989 and 1990, made the statement on ESPN’s First Take.

“I firmly believe that [LeBron James] is the best basketball player in the history of the game.” Former “Bad Boy” Piston, and Michael Jordan’s opponent, Bill Laimbeer. pic.twitter.com/9aTQgnW3n4 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 14, 2020

“I’ve been pretty consistent in this and this is that LeBron is the best player that has ever played in the NBA,” said Laimbeer, who played multiple battles with those mythical Bulls and company.

“It measures 6’8″ (2.03 meters), weighs 285 pounds and plays like a small forward. What is more important is that since he came to the league, has always been playing to their peers. He knew how to engage the players to win. That was something that Jordan had to learn for a long period of time,” he added.

Laimbeer is currently the technician for The las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. Participated in four all-Star Games as a player.

“If you’re going by championships, obviously Jordan has more. But I think that LeBron would be doing what he does today in any generation,” he said.