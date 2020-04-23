LaLiga: Javier Aguirre admits to that mexican player you want in the Leganés

The technical director of the Leganés, Javier Aguirrerevealed that mexican player you would like to have in the ranks of his team, because if you have the opportunity in their hands to be able to sign him.

The ‘Basque’ without much thought, replied that he would like to have the front of Los Angeles FC, Carlos Vela.

“Charles was here (in Spain), has adaptation, and there would be no problem. Second, because I believe that it is in good time, is very quiet Carlitos, is a type that there is that let it be, have fun. Pays very well,” he said.

Aguirre joked with a possible economic offer that it makes an irresistible. “We are going to pay a ‘jet’ of wool… hehe, not true.” Do not hesitate to put Carlos Vela as one of the two best footballers in mexico in the last decade, considering that previous references have left football a long time ago.

“I have a weakness for Cuauhtemoc Blanco, but being humble no longer competed. In the last ten years will be between Carlos and Javier Hernandez as the best of the decade.