Lamar Jackson will be the athlete cover Madden NFL 21 – Betanews.fr

The pride and joy of Baltimore Lamar Jackson will be the athlete cover for Madden NFL 21. The quarterback popular announced earlier in the day that it would be the athlete cover of the popular video game of football. Jackson has had a hell of a year last season. After having taken over from the Baltimore Ravens after Joe Flaccothe young QB has brought an excitement and a life well necessary to the Ravens. At the end of the season to the Ravens, Jackson had led the team to an incredible record-general of 14-2, winning the AFC North and becoming the MVP of the NFL in 2019.

In a single football game on Monday night the 25th of November, Jackson and the Ravens have made 17 records, feats and landmarks, including;

Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history with 3,000 yards passing and 1,500 yards rushing during his first two seasons.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to have produced at least 2,000 yards passing and 800 yards rushing over the first 11 games of the season.

Jackson is the first player in NFL history with at least four touchdowns and 50 yards on the ground in a row.

Jackson is the first player in NFL history with five touchdowns in his debut on Monday Night Football.

Jackson is the youngest player in NFL history with multiple passes for five touchdowns.

Jackson is the second player in NFL history with five touchdowns and 90 yards rushing in one game (Cam Newton, 2015).

Unfortunately, the Ravens have lost their first playoff game at home after winning the championship of the AFC North in the face of the Titans of Tennessee. 2020 has started for us here in Baltimore. This has not improved. But with news like this, and remembering the incredible season we had, it is difficult not to feel pride. Jackson is delighted to be on the cover of Madden. In regards to this curse, however;

“I should be on the cover of Madden“noted Jackson,” I’m not worried about a curse, Patrick Mahomes he was in front and he won [Super Bowl] MVP, therefore, I want this curse, and I hope that this is the curse. ”

Although there is no official release date for Madden 21previous years were published in August. I will absolutely Madden NFL 21! Craw!

