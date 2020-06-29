laminute.info of all the news in France and in the world

The Batman could be back! Michael Keaton is in talks to resume his role of the caped Crusader in the face of Ezra Miller in Warner Bros ‘ Come Glow movie.

The news was first reported by The band.

According to the trade in hollywood, the conversations are in their infancy, but the plot of the film is going to introduce a concept of “multiverse”, which has played in various comics, and scenarios, tv DC.

“Originally created to explain the different changes contradictory that the characters of the company has been known over the decades, this allows you to have several different versions of the same characters that exist simultaneously and, at times, to interact,” says The band.

Keaton played the original Batman / Bruce Wayne two times under the direction of director, Tim Burton. He left the franchise after 1992 Batman returns before Batman Forever with Val Kilmer entering in the title role in 1995.

Miller Glow the film will adapt the The Point Of Rupture comic book story, which has seen the heroic speedster to travel back in time to stop the death of his mother. In the course of his travels, Barry Allen Miller meeting of different time lines, including one in which Batman and Keaton appeared. Crisis on infinite earths.

This decision will have no impact on Matt Reeves The Batmanwith Robert Pattinson, but it opens up possibilities for other movies and scenarios of CC interact, including the tour of Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

After a long search of a director, The flash it will be directed by the It is director Andy Muschietti based on a screenplay by Birds of prey writer Christina Hodson.

If Keaton is connected, this could be in a role similar to the one that Samuel L. Jackson plays as Nick Fury in the cinematic world of Marvel, who went to see his Batman to appear in other films DCEU, including Girl bat.

Miller will be considered as the Scarlet Speedster in the cup Snyder’s of The justice league, a remake of the superhero movie in 2017, bringing together some of the greatest heroes of the library of DC Comics. Announced last month, this project will make its debut in HBO Max next year.

The flash be released in cinemas on the 2nd of June 2022.