Lana Del Rey angry on Instagram !

The singer Lana Del Rey, famous interpreter of the hits “Video Games” and ” Born to die “, among others, has taken advantage of the quarantine to push a blow of mouth that has made the news on the social network Instagram. In a very lengthy post published on his account on Thursday 21 may 2020, the star who already has two albums to her name, is address to some of its counterparts in success, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicky Minaj, and Beyoncé and intends to settle its accounts with its critics.

The video ras-le-bol of Lana Del Rey on Instagram

In her message she said :

“I have ras-le-bol of the autrices and female vocalists indie who say that I am glamorous the abuse while I am not in reality that a person glamorous and sings the realities of relationships emotionally abusive is very common in the world.”

Although his 1st album released in 2019,” Norman Fucking Rockwell “, has been praised by the critics, Lana Del Rey was in fact criticized by feminists, the lyrics of some of his songs that addressed her romantic relationships past. These past accused him in effect back to the cause of women years behind in putting in the scene “his role passive or submissive in their relationships”.

In this post Instagram, Lana Del Rey has spoken out against the singers to success previously mentioned whose songs, according to his words, speak of ” being sexy, naked, to sleep, to deceive “. According to her, the criticism she receives is unfair to the extent that its counterparts in shaping an image sulphurous of the woman, just as disputable. The singer questions on feminismby denying being “against the” feminist while claiming a place for women “who think and act like it” in this movement. It is the kind of women who, according to his words ” said no but the men hear yes, […] the kind of woman who are off their own stories and their voices of the stronger women or men who hate women “.

Lana Del Rey, attack, Doja Cat, Cardi B and other

Without doubt, it is this passage where it is directed to Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicky Minaj or Beyoncé that makes dwell on this long release of Lana Del Rey and who has made also noticed.

Indeed, it will attack here at icons of feminism by explaining that, according to it, the image of the woman they refer to is no more demeaning than what she portrays in her own songs. Beyoncé, for example, claims for years as a great feminist. The town nicknamed Queen Bey advocates as the vision of feminism the equal rights of men and women. It has become one of the icons of the movement. ” Who run the world ? girls ! “says she, in particular, as a real call to battle.

His other opus music are a testament to his convictions, as” flawless “or “ pretty hurts “. Similarly, if it has often been criticized for Nicky Minaj to use her body for marketing purposes, some voices have been raised to emphasize, on the contrary, at which point the approach of the artist is a feminist. Among them, the journalist Johanna Luyssen, actress of the book, “The 30-feminists that no one saw coming,” stated, inter alia :

“feminism [de la rappeuse] we said this : my ass belongs to me.”

It is perhaps for this reason that the post Lana Del Rey may appear as a stone into the pond or give rise to misunderstanding.

This post Instagram was it a stroke of anger or a way to guard against future attacks that could garner her new album, the output of which is scheduled for September 5 ? The singer announces in effect that the securities of the latter, but also the two collections of poetry that they will release will come back on these issues.

Source : Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com