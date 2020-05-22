Lana Del Rey announces new album in a post Instagram ignited

The singer has split a post Instagram ignited before they announce a new album for September.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé were hoisted into the top charts with songs focusing on being sexy, not to wear clothes, make love, deceive, etc – can you let me return to sing on the fact of being in a relationship, to feel beautiful and being in love even if the relationship in question is not perfect, or to dance for the money – or-what-I-want – without being crucified or accused of romantiser abusive behaviour ?????”

This is how Lana Del Rey set fire to the powder yesterday in a post to Instagram. Putting flat that it seemed to have on the heart for a long time and comparing it to other pop singers, the musician has struck hard in a message which announces a new album, planned for 5 September.

A bad buzz that dwarfs the announcement of the album

In view of the list drawn up by the singer, the post was quick to be picked up and commented on all the shares on social networks. On Twitter in particular, several users have highlighted the fact that in his message, Del Rey did not mention nearly as black singers, failing to speak of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Adele, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry or Dua Lipa, to which, she would have been able to address the same criticisms.

She aimed her question to “the culture” and then proceeded to name black women specifically (and Ariana/Camilla) who make R&B, Hip Hop and Urban music. Why is that? Why not Taylor? Billie? Adele? Gaga?? Katy? Dua?… Why specifically the “urban” girls? https://t.co/PqGODKqIVI — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) May 21, 2020

Other internet users have pointed to the character of a hypocrite the message of the singer, criticising its similar to talk about themes sexualized when she herself has in its repertoire of verses such as “My pussy tastes like pepsi cola“/ “My pussy tastes like pepsi cola” (Cola) or “You fucked me so good I almost said I love you“/ “you me baisais so well I almost said I love you“(Norman Fucking Rockwell).

Another problem of the text according to the critics : the question of violence in couple relationships that, according to them, would be romantisées by the singer in his tracks. For example, the singer is known for writing “He hit me and it felt like a kiss“/ “He hit me and it felt like a kiss “(Ultraviolence). The critiques that the singer has already faced, and which it is defended here, explaining that she sings with the reality of his own sentimental life. A matter of course intrinsic to the feminist debates, in which an activist book, an interpretation nuanced here :

Lana Del Rey romantise the violence in the couple, the men abusive and perverse, narcissistic, and even strokes. (It is enough to read and understand the words). As you can tell that the other romantisent the sexitude to the utmost, but to be sexy does not kill. The men though. — Coumbis (@ItsHopeLowie) May 21, 2020

Anyway and in spite of the many frameworks for interpreting the words of the singer, considered by some awkward, its message has provoked many comments, so much so that Del Rey has persisted in the comments of his own post, denying the allegations of racist brought against her : “if you want to say that what I wrote had to do with racial questions, it is your opinion, but this is not what I said“.