Lana Del Rey attacks his rival Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Nicki Minaj

Lana Del Rey does not go dead hand. This Thursday, may 21, the singer of 34 years of age takes direct part in the singers of the time, those who have ‘took first place with their song’. From the first line of her message and defined as a ‘simple question for the culture’, she cites the names of six singers :

Doja Cat

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Kehlani

Nicki Minaj

‘Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé took the first place with songs that encourage Women to be sexy, not to wear clothes, to deceive, and fuck … is this-that I can get back to singing … without being crucified or taxed to make make the abusers glamour ?’

A declaration that occurs for the first time in the history of the United States, four african american women occupy the first places in the ranking Billboard Hot 100.

Collaborations with a side of Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat for the remix of “Say So” and those of Beyonce featuring Megan Thee Stalion with the title feeling TikTok, “Savage”. Other singer referred to, Ariana Grande with whom she collaborated this year. Ariana Grande, who also became number 1 this week with the single “Stuck With You” sung with Justin Bieber. A title to evoke the containment linked to the crisis of the Covid-19. If the young women have not responded publicly for the time being, the message of the singer of “Video Games” has not left anyone indifferent.

A message that gives the effect of a bomb

Soon after the publication of his message on his account Instagram, the users have taken social networks by storm to participate in the debate.

On Instagram, in just five hours the post Lana Del Rey has been liked by more than 780.000 people. In the comments of the star followed by 16.3 million subscribers, the messages were mostly intended to provide support for their singer :

‘Thou hast a feather wonderful and your honesty proves that women can be very harsh towards each other’ @mysocalledhaley

‘It is so authentic and true, your vulnerability and your honesty have helped me and will help many others to accept their choices and their mistakes at a time when nobody was singing these subjects. I look forward to listen to your album, I get goosebumps when I think of it’ @riccardosimonetti

‘I’m so happy to be stayed by your side after all these years. You have always been authentic and it is for this reason that we love you. Strongly on September 5’ @honeymouns

In contrast to Twitter, the internet users are more fun.

In particular, imagining the reaction of the superstars Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, or even Cardi B, after reading the message from Lana. On this social network, the hashtag #Lana, #Beyonce or #NickiMinat quickly became a trend.

Lana del Rey : attack Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande

The barbz, the beyhive and the arianators: pic.twitter.com/aiJL1h8c5L — LEOPOLD II MAKES The MONEY, MOTHERFUCKER🤬! (@Darinamkb) May 21, 2020

An update

The interpreter of ‘Born to Die’ is tired of accusations that make ’the abuse glamour’ in her songs.

In fact, since the release of his first album in 2012, critics were vivid against her. The site’s musical influence Pitchfork had declared at the time of the release of his first album : ‘You’ll be hard pressed to find a song in which Lana Del Rey does not reveal one of his old romances, or is presented as a simple male desire which takes the form of an ice cream cone’. Another strong attack that of the founder of the rock group Sonic Youth, Kim Gordon which goes even further. ‘Lana Del Rey doesn’t even know what is feminism. She believes that women can do what they want. Leaning toward the self-destruction, she has no problem to sleep with old men disgusting or be raped by bikers’.

Confined, Lana is working on his album

Blocked by the global epidemic which banned the rallies and concerts in a number of countries, the singer was, therefore, felt inspired and brave enough to publish this clarification in full transparency. At the same time, Lana Del Rey announced that she is currently preparing two collections of poetry. If she has just delivered a small passage from the message that it now wishes to move on, Lana will be able to express it in song, in his next album, scheduled for September 5, 2020.

Don’t miss our page on Facebook!

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













