Lana Del Rey clashe Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B !

On social networks, Lana Del Rey has violently clashed his girlfriends artists Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B…

It is a clash 2.0 without precedent that erupted this weekend. Lana Del Rey was wrong about Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B…

A tune is a must ! Confined and private concerts that she had to give this year for her big return to music, Lana Del Rey, is so carried away on Instagram.

It must be said that the covid-19 has in no way helped to Lana Del Rey to make a comeback to triumph. Then, like many other artists, she gives her news via her social networks.

Left to spend for the wicked, Lana Del Rey took this pause in his career to answer the many questions from his fans… But not that !

Very sincere, she has decided to settle accounts with some of the artists. Among them, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and even Cardi B !

Lana Del Rey clashe Ariana Grande and other pop artists !

The reason for this clash ? The young woman has “ras-le-bol “ that feminists accuse having written songs on her old love stories. Artichoke heart, the star evokes, at times, its stories of love toxic with the men.

She said : “I have ras-le-bol of the autrices and female vocalists indie who say that I am glamorous the abuse while I am not in reality that a person glamorous and sings the realities of abusive relationships are widespread in the world “she swept away.

And that’s not all ! “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicky Minaj, and Beyoncé took the first place with songs on the made to be sexy, not wearing clothes, b** * * **r, err, can I sing without being crucified or accused of making glamorous the abuse ? “, she concluded.

The message was posted on a publication’s Instagram. Liked almost 1.5 million times in just a few hoursthis penny says it all. And the reviews are so mixed.

On one side, there are those who agree with the artist. Other, more hard, consider that it is not “legitimate “ to speak and even less to criticize what they believe “not being comparable “.

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : Ariana Grande 2020 – Lana del rey – Lana Del Rey news – Lana Del Rey-Ariana Grande – Lana del rey song Lana Del Rey clash – lana del rey new album