LANA DEL REY DEFENDED HERSELF IN ADVANCE FROM THE POSSIBLE CONTROVERSY ON THE COVER OF THE NEW ALBUM “CHEMTRAILS OVER THE COUNTRY CLUB”

Lana Del Rey has unveiled the cover of “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”, her new unreleased album coming on March 19th.

The cover is in black and white and portrays the singer sitting at a table surrounded by her best friends.

In a comment – later deleted – Lana had got her hands on the possible controversy that the cover could have arisen.

“As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover, yes, there are people of color in this photo and that’s all I will say about it – wrote the 35-year-old – In 11 years of work I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying. My closest friends come from all over the world, so before you raise any more controversy, I’m not taking the capital by storm, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life, my thoughts, and my love out there. Respect it. “

In addition to the cover, Lana Del Rey also unveiled the tracklist of “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”. Here she is!

1. “White Dress”

2. “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

3. “Tulsa Jesus Freak”

4. “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”

5. “Wild At Heart”

6. “Dark But Just A Game”

7. “Not All Who Wander Are Lost”

8. “Yosemite”

9. “Breaking Up Slowly”

10. “Dance Till We Die”

11. “For Free”