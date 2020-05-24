Lana Del Rey defends herself from sexism and tackle Beyoncé and Ariana Grande

Accused of sexism in his songs, Lana Del Rey, defended on the social networks. It asserts the right to write what she wants “without being crucified” and took the opportunity to criticize his fellow singers such as Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.

Lana Del Rey has posted a long message on the social networks to defend themselves against sexism and violence in his songs. In fact, his critics accuse him of portraying abusive relationships in ways glamour in his words. The beautiful, defends his artistic choices, but offers a small tackle to a few stars along the way.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana (Grande), Camila (Cabello), Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé are found at the head of the rankings with songs about being sexy, do not wear any clothes, being unfaithful, etc, can I please start again to sing songs that talk about being well in your body, to feel beautiful because of the love even if the relationship is imperfect, to dance for the money – or-what-I-want – without making me demolish or be accused of making the abuse glamorous?“

A list that has enraged Twitter and the fans of these artists-there. Some see it as the enumeration of stars belonging to minorities and therefore a form of racism.